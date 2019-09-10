Apex Legends physical release comes with exclusive Lifeline, Bloodhound skins

EA

Apex Legends will go from a free-to-play digital-only game to a physical game in October. More importantly, this edition of the battle royale game comes with exclusive legendary skins.

EA will release an Apex Legends physical edition for PS4, PC and Xbox One on Oct. 18. There will be two versions that will include exclusive character outfits, weapon skins and Apex Coins to buy even more in-game content.

The Lifeline Edition has a Legendary Guardian Angel Lifeline skin, Legendary Chooser of the Slain Flatline weapon skin, the Winged Guardian Banner and the Angel Struck Badge.

The Bloodhound Edition contains a Legendary The Intimidator Bloodhound skin, Legendary Wrath Bringer Prowler weapon skin, a Feeling Impish Banner and a Tormentor Badge.

Both will also have 1,000 Apex Coins, which is just enough to purchase the Apex Legends Season 2 Battle Pass.

Descend on your enemies as an angel of death or be the stuff of nightmares as a diabolical demon with two physical editions of Apex Legends⁠—available October 18.



🔎: https://t.co/KJmrDRHwb2 pic.twitter.com/fgFFjaY6eW — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) September 10, 2019

Apex Legend physical edition will cost $19.99 and will be available at retailers.