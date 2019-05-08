Apex Legends gathered 50 million players in its first month, and publisher EA apparently wants to keep that momentum going by bringing it to mobile.
EA COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen said during a Tuesday earnings call that it's "in advanced negotiations" to bring the free-to-play battle royale game to mobile devices, as well as releasing it in China.
Discuss: Apex Legends is jumping to mobile
