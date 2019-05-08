CNET también está disponible en español.

Apex Legends is jumping to mobile

Respawn and EA's megahit will come to phones and tablets.

EA revealed its plan to bring Apex Legends to mobile devices.

Apex Legends gathered 50 million players in its first month, and publisher EA apparently wants to keep that momentum going by bringing it to mobile.

EA COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen said during a Tuesday earnings call that it's "in advanced negotiations" to bring the free-to-play battle royale game to mobile devices, as well as releasing it in China.

