Apex Legends finally goes mobile

Respawn Entertainment

Almost two years since its announcement, Apex Legends Mobile is happening. A beta test for the battle royale game will start overseas soon leading to the eventual release on both iOS and Android in the coming months.

Apex Legends Mobile will be the same free-to-play battle royale experience but optimized for touchscreen controls developer Respawn Entertainment said Monday. It will have its own unique content such as Battle Passes, collectibles, cosmetics and unlockables that will be different than the PC or console versions of the game. There will also be no cross-play with PC or console players as Apex Legends Mobile is built specifically for mobile says game director Chad Grenier.

Beta testing for Apex Legends Mobile will start in India and the Philippines with a few thousand Android players selected to try out the game. It will then roll out to other regions in the coming months as well as a release on iOS.

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.