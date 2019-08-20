Apex Legends developer apologizes for insulting players

Respawn Entertainment

Respawn Entertainment CEO Vince Zampella apologized on Twitter Monday after members of the development team called some Apex Legends players "freeloaders" and calling one person "a dick." The heated argument between players and developers took place on Reddit Friday on a thread about the upcoming update to the Iron Crown Collection Event.

Zampella says members of his team "crossed a line."

"I apologize to any of our fans that were offended," he tweeted Monday. "I will always stand behind the team here at Respawn and support them on speaking out against some of the toxic and nasty comments being directed at them, including everything from death threats to comments aimed at their family and loved ones. But we wouldn't contribute to it when we do comment, and add to the very thing we want to prevent."

The drama between Apex Legends players and Respawn started last Tuesday with the release of the Iron Crown Collection Event. The limited event included a new solo mode, which was something fans have been asking for quite a while since the game places players into groups of three. However, it was the special edition outfits that became a point of contention. The event had a selection of skins that were only obtainable during the two-weeks it ran. While players could obtain a few outfits for free, the rest would need to be purchased via loot boxes, which did not guarantee a certain skin would be in the box.

Players took to Reddit and Twitter to express their disappointment. Respawn responded on Friday with a post from project lead Drew McCoy about an update to the Iron Crown event. Character skins will be made available at the in-game store starting Aug. 20. The outfits will be rotated every two days until Aug. 27 allowing players to buy the outfits they prefer for 1,800 Apex Coins, or approximately $18.

A Reddit thread about the update saw players lashing at the development team and responses from McCoy and Respawn community manager Jay Frechette. The two explained the decisions made by the developers to angry players but also fired back at commentors.

"Just give us the opportunity to make changes and do the right thing, that's all," McCoy told one poster. "Also, don't be a dick. It was quite the treat to wake up on Wednesday to a parade of awful Tweets because someone posted an old quote of mine here. Devs are people too, ya know."

On Tuesday, the Apex Legends subreddit was somewhat calm following the apology from Zampella. The top comment on a thread about the apology says both developers and some players were acting like jerks while issues with the game have yet to be resolved.

Respawn Entertainment didn't immediately reply to a request for comment.