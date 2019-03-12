Apex Legends Battle Pass rumors: The wait continues

Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends, the wildly popular battle royale game from Respawn Entertainment, has only been out for a month, but has already surpassed 50 million players. All of those players will soon have some new additions to play with, as Respawn has already announced that its first season is coming this month:

Despite data miners pointing to March 12 as a release date, a community manager from Respawn Entertainment has quashed those rumors in a recent post to Reddit (below). So what will we be getting and when? That's anyone's guess, but the company recently released an Apex Legends balance update suggesting we're in for some bigger changes sooner rather than later.

There have also been various leaks on Twitter and Reddit that offer more specifics than Respawn has given us. Here's what we've heard so far about what's coming to the game when the Battle Pass drops, and beyond.

Obviously, with the message we got Tuesday on Reddit, you should take these with a big grain of salt.

When does season 1 start?

There's no official date as of yet, but one anonymous leaker who claimed to have a Respawn-connected roommate told DailyESports it would drop on Tuesday, March 12. There was no way to verify his claims, but I agreed -- when I originally wrote this post -- it would benefit Respawn to launch the Battle Pass sooner rather than later.

On March 12 Respawn's community manager posted an update on Reddit:

So, unfortunately, we still don't know the date of its release, but we do know it's coming sometime this month.

The Battle Pass will likely be a lot like Fortnite 's

The way Respawn describes the Battle Pass on the Apex Legends site lays it out: "Compete every season to unlock new Legends, fresh weapons, themed loot and more."

Basically, you'll need to play to unlock items, so the Battle Pass could use a tiered system similar to Fortnite. It also says both weapons and new Legends will be unlockable using the same system, so that means the Havok (released Feb. 20) may be the last weapon to be randomly released in the game. It also means you may not have to fork over real money or in-game currency for every new Legend (like we did with Caustic and Mirage) -- you'll be able to unlock at least some of them.

Which Legend(s) will we see first?

We know from Respawn's road map that we'll at least see one new playable Legend once the Battle Pass drops, but whether they're included outright or will need to be purchased or earned remains a mystery. There's been no official word on who we might get, but over on Reddit, there have been rampant rumors about a Legend named Octane:

What other possible Legends could we see?

Just like how Fortnite challenges often leak early, there are people combing through the code of Apex Legends to see what might be coming in the future. One Redditor managed to get a list of Legends that includes the ones we already have, Octane and a bunch of other possible Legends:

Is Apex Legends getting a vehicle?

It's hard to say if this one is real, but Twitter user @ApexGameInfo says we might get a hoverbike, based on a few lines of uncovered code:

What about solo and duo game modes?

One thing that set Apex Legends apart from the rest of the battle royale games was the requirement to play in three-person squads. Since launch, many players have been clamoring for more game modes. The same Twitter user, @ApexGameInfo, found some code that related to that as well:

The waiting game continues

Obviously, there are some pretty interesting rumors floating around, but we won't know for sure about any of them until Apex Legends season 1 officially starts. Watch this page for updates and get all the info here once we know more details.

Originally published March 8.

Update, March 12, 1:36 p.m. PT: Adds a quote from Respawn Entertainment's community manager regarding data mining and season 1.

