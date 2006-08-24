AOL Video latest site to sell Hollywood movies

Following in the footsteps of online movie veterans CinemaNow and Movielink (as well as upstart Guba.com), AOL Video will soon be selling A-list Hollywood movies.

AOL Video will charge from $9.99 to $19.99 for movies that will work on Windows PCs and "Windows Media portable devices." Deals have been made with Sony, 20th Century Fox, Universal Pictures, and Warner Bros. Is the iTunes Movie Store (and the true video iPod with it) bringing up the rear?

Source: paidcontent.org (via iLounge)

Press release here.