AOC's GameStop live stream on Twitch: Start time, how to watch

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be taking to Twitch tonight to live stream her thoughts on the GameStop stock-trading drama with Robinhood. Joining AOC on the stream will be TheStockGuy and Social Capital CEO Chamath Palihapitiya.

The Twitch stream will cover AOC's perspective on private investors in Reddit's WallStreetBets community who banded together and used Robinhood and other financial services apps to push GameStop stocks 14,000% higher over the last few months after Wall Street hedge funds bet against those shares.

I’ll be hopping on Twitch at 8:30pm tonight to discuss today’s developments with GameStop and retail trading. 👾 Might have a guest or two join - we’ll see.



See you there! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

Robinhood and TD Ameritrade restricted trading of GameStop and AMC stock on Thursday citing "market volatility." Soon after, a lawsuit seeking class-action status against Robinhood was filed in New York. Robinhood changed course late Thursday, saying it would "allow limited buys of these securities" on Friday.

AOC was vocal about her criticism of Robinhood's actions, tweeting that we need to know more about the app's "decision to block retail investors from purchasing stock while hedge funds are freely able to trade the stock as they see fit." AOC added that as a member of the House Financial Services Committee, she supports a hearing on the matter.

Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, as well as Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, have expressed similar viewpoints.

You can watch AOC's live stream on her Twitch channel at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT Thursday.

AOC has also previously turned to Twitch to raise money for coronavirus relief, using the game streaming platform to reach a younger audience.