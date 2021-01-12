AOC on Capitol Siege: 'I thought I was going to die'

Handout

One of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hallmarks is hosting accessible Instagram Live videos in which she talks her followers through the complicated political processes of Washington. But on Tuesday, the Democratic congresswoman, better known as AOC, used Instagram Live to talk followers through the traumatic siege of the Capitol Building that occurred last Wednesday.

Ocasio-Cortez called it "a close encounter where I thought I was going to die."

"I didn't even feel safe going to that extraction point because there were QAnon and white supremacist members of Congress who I felt would disclose my location and create opportunities to allow me to be hurt," she said.

Ocasio-Cortez is one of four democratic congresswomen who make up "The Squad", alongside Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib. Ocasio-Cortez is the group's most known member and has become a popular figure on the political left -- though reviled in some conservative circles.

The siege on the Capitol came Jan. 6 after Trump spoke to followers in Washington, D.C., at a gathering in support of the false assertion that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. A joint session of Congress confirmed President-elect Joe Biden as president, a formality presided over and announced by Vice President Mike Pence. Following the events of the day, Trump's Twitter account, among other social media accounts, has been permanently suspended.

Following the riots, AOC was one of the first to call for President Trump to be removed from office. "Impeach," she tweeted the afternoon of Jan. 6. With Vice President Pence opting to not invoke the 25th Amendment, the House poised to call a vote to impeach Trump for the second time.

Ocasio-Cortez told her Instagram followers she was unable to recount her experience of the riot in greater detail for legal reasons. She did, however, use it as an opportunity to repudiate the senators who voted against certifying the election results, adding to the calls for senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley to resign.

"And so I want to be clear, to Senator Ted Cruz. You do not belong in the United States Senate. Be clear to Senator Josh Hawley. You do not belong in the United States Senate. You do not belong in any democratically elected seat. When you do not believe that that election was even legitimate according to your self serving claims. So get out."