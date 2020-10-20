AOC is streaming Among Us on Twitch tonight, what time does it start?

Getty Images

US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is using video games in an attempt to inspire people to vote. Strange times call for strange tactics.

After announcing her intentions on Twitter yesterday, October 19, Ocasio-Cortez is planning to stream Among Us, one of the most popular online games, on Twitch alongside streamers Pokemane and Hasanabi tonight, at 9pm ET.

It all started yesterday with a tweet from Ocasio-Cortez.

Among Us is a smart choice. A social-deduction game, Among Us is basically an online version of the party game Mafia. Set on a spaceship, one or two players are "imposters" attempting to sabotage a team of crewmates trying to do their tasks and figure out who the imposters are. In 2020, it's soared in popularity to become one of the most played games on online streaming site Twitch. Right now more people are watching Among Us on Twitch than any other game, including perennial favorite Fortnite.

After asking who she should stream with hordes of popular streamers raised their hands in response.

Ocasio-Cortez's channel is already set up and, in one single day, she's garnered an incredible 228,000 followers. You can expect that number to soar dramatically after her first online stream. She's already soared past other high-profile politicians, including Sen. Bernie Sanders and President Donald Trump, who are already established on the platform. Sanders has 158,000 followers and Trump has 143,000.

Considering Ocasio-Cortez has publicly declared her love for video games on numerous occasions (she has a silver rank in League of Legends and has dropped in on Twitch chats before) it's surprising AOC has taken this long to launch a Twitch channel. This could be the first of many streams and is already inspiring other politicians to jump onboard. Fellow Democraft Ilhan Omar has already launched her own channel in Ocasio-Cortez's wake.