Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised more than $200,000 for coronavirus relief by livestreaming the game Among Us on Twitch in November, and in October, another gaming night helped pull in the third-highest-viewed single stream in Twitch history. Now she's recruiting other members of Congress to join in. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota has already played with Ocasio-Cortez, but more politicians may join the livestream craze, Ocasio-Cortez told TMZ.
"It's funny because the week after we did it, a lot of my colleagues were like, 'My kids were watching this, and what is it?'" she said. "Twitch is like, really new to a lot of people, and especially new to my colleagues, so I'm excited! Maybe we'll be able to have some people on.
"We've had a lot of people reach out," Ocasio-Cortez said, mentioning two new members of Congress specifically.
Representative-elect Cori Bush of Missouri, who was featured along with Ocasio-Cortez in the 2019 Netflix documentary Knock Down the House, is interested, as is Representative-elect Jamaal Bowman of New York.
"But I'm down to play with anybody," Ocasio-Cortez said.
Discuss: AOC helping other members of Congress get on Twitch
