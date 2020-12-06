CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Oscar Isaac to play Snake 2021 Ford Bronco delayed Walmart drone holiday light show Fauci to join Biden's COVID team Mulan free on Disney Plus The Mandalorian episode recap PS5 inventory

AOC helping other members of Congress get on Twitch

Game on. Two newly elected representatives could be joining Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on a future livestream -- and she welcomes more.

Listen
- 01:02
orangeissus

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez soon may have some new Among Us challengers.

 CNET

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez raised more than $200,000 for coronavirus relief by livestreaming the game Among Us on Twitch in November, and in October, another gaming night helped pull in the third-highest-viewed single stream in Twitch history. Now she's recruiting other members of Congress to join in. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota has already played with Ocasio-Cortez, but more politicians may join the livestream craze, Ocasio-Cortez told TMZ.

"It's funny because the week after we did it, a lot of my colleagues were like, 'My kids were watching this, and what is it?'" she said. "Twitch is like, really new to a lot of people, and especially new to my colleagues, so I'm excited! Maybe we'll be able to have some people on.

More on Twitch

"We've had a lot of people reach out," Ocasio-Cortez said, mentioning two new members of Congress specifically. 

Representative-elect Cori Bush of Missouri, who was featured along with Ocasio-Cortez in the 2019 Netflix documentary Knock Down the House, is interested, as is Representative-elect Jamaal Bowman of New York.

"But I'm down to play with anybody," Ocasio-Cortez said.

37 of the best games on Nintendo Switch

See all photos