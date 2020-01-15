The classic 1987 Star Wars spoof Spaceballs started trending on Twitter on Wednesday, but not because of anything really involving the film itself. (C'mon, where's that sequel, Spaceballs: The Search for More Money?) Instead, the film was cited by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a Twitter response to Sen. Rand Paul.

Paul a Republican, started things off by addressing Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat, by her nickname and Twitter handle, saying, "No AOC, the world will not end in 12 years."

Her response invoked the Mel Brooks film. "Hey Senator!" she wrote. "Would you like me to also take your comments out of context and pose them as your earnest position, as you have chosen to do with me? I assume the answer is yes, especially given that the GOP climate agenda is about as fictional as Spaceballs anyway."

According to The Hill.com, Ocasio-Cortez has frequently mentioned the importance of taking action on climate change in 12 years to avoid irreversible damage, a figure mentioned in a 2018 report by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. In a 2019 tweet, she wrote, "Climate change is here + we've got a deadline: 12 years left to cut emissions in half."

Sure, some social-media users wanted to argue the politics, but others were just happy to see the cult classic film get its due decades after its release. "Thank you, AOC, for bringing Spaceballs back to the cultural forefront where it belongs," wrote one Twitter user.

Spaceballs isn't in the news that often, but it's a geek favorite. Tesla CEO Elon Musk gave his Roadster a "Maximum Plaid" mode, referencing the movie.