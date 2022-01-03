Anthropologie: Up to 30% off bedding and furniture, or 40% off clothing and more

Anthropologie/Screenshot by CNET

It's a new year, which means you can start fresh, and Anthropologie is ready to help. Change up your wardrobe and decor with some great deals happening at Anthropologie right now. The retailer is slashing prices across the store, including taking online and in stores. Sweaters, jewelry, candles and lots more are included, meaning you can take full advantage of a wardrobe reset, or mix in a few new pieces for the new year. The discount will be reflected in your cart.

That's not the only bargain Anthropologie is offering right now. For a limited time, it's taking as part of Anthropologie's home refresh event. Give your place a face-lift by investing in new pieces for your home. Note that these promotions can't be combined on the same ticket, but the deals are so good, you might not mind checking out twice.