Twitter's chief operating officer Anthony Noto is leaving the flock to become the CEO of finanical startup SoFi.

Noto, who has been with the social network since 2014, and one of its most vocal executives is resigning, the company said in an statement Tuesday.

"Anthony has been an incredible advocate for Twitter and a trusted partner to me and our leadership team," Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in a statement. "On behalf of the entire team, I want to thank Anthony for his passion and his impact, and congratulate him on his new role."

Noto was an integral cog in Twitter's major push for live video on the platform, including a deal to stream NFL Thursday Night Football games in 2016. His departure comes 16 days before Twitter announces its earnings on Feb. 8, is yet another shake up in the Twitter executive ranks. Noto replaced Adam Bain who left in late 2016 after serving as chief operating officer for six years with the company.

Noto is slated to become SoFi CEO on March 1 as Interim CEO Tom Hutton will become a non-executive chairman of the board.

Noto said in a statement that working at Twitter has been a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"While it's bittersweet to depart, I have the utmost confidence in Twitter's future and look forward to watching the wonderful success the team will continue to achieve," he said.

Noto's responsibilities within the company's business and revenue operations will be assumed by other members of the leadership team, Twitter said.

Twitter stock is down about three percent in early market trading.