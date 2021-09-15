Anthony Mackie to star in Twisted Metal series

Getty Images

Anthony Mackie, fresh from his stint as the new Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Solider on Disney Plus, will star in another series, based on the PlayStation car combat game Twisted Metal.

Mackie will be the lead in the Twisted Metal series first spotted by Deadline Wednesday. He'll play John Doe and the action-comedy show based on a take written by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick who wrote Zombieland and Deadpool and will be executive producers. The series is a production of Sony TV and PlayStation Production, a studio made by Sony to adapt games for TV and film such as The Last of Us series.

In the series, Mackie plays the role of a "smart-ass milkman" who has no memory of his past. He'll have to survive traveling across a post-apocalyptic wasteland to deliver a mysterious package in hopes of finding a community of his own.

The Twisted Metal series first came out in 1995 as one of the earliest titles for the original PlayStation. Players would choose one of several characters who drove different vehicles decked out with deadly weapons to take down other combatants. The last game in the series came out in 2012 for the PlayStation 3.