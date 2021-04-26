Oscars best actor winner Anthony Hopkins honors Chadwick Boseman in speech

TIFF

Fresh off his Sunday night best actor Oscar win for his role in The Father, Anthony Hopkins spoke warmly of fellow nominee Chadwick Boseman in an Instagram video early Monday. Boseman, who died last summer, was nominated for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

The 83-year-old spoke from his native Wales, and expressed surprise as he accepted the award.

"I am grateful to the Academy and thank you. I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman who was taken from us far too early, and again, thank you all very much," he said. "I really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honored."

Hopkins' last Oscar win happened in 1992, for playing Hannibal Lector in Silence of the Lambs. Sunday's win makes him the oldest best actor winner, but his visit to Wales meant he couldn't attend the event in LA, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Olivia Colman played Hopkins' daughter in The Father and got a best supporting actress nomination for her role. She was apparently meant to accept his award if he won, according to The Guardian, but presenter Joaquin Phoenix did so on his behalf. The ceremony then came to an abrupt end.