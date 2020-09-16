Anthony Daniels back as C-3PO in new Star Wars VR trailer

Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

You'll recognize the voice instantly: the familiar, slightly formal accent of English actor Anthony Daniels as beloved Star Wars droid C-3PO. Daniels is reprising his role not in a new Star Wars film, but in an upcoming virtual-reality experience called Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge, which will be available on Oculus Quest this holiday season.

A brief teaser trailer for the project begins with a wailing C-3PO calling for help, and explaining that he and his buddy, R2-D2, were on board a parts-supply vessel when it was attacked. Then the virtual-reality action begins, as players encounter plenty of other familiar Star Wars characters as their adventure rolls on.

"I am so thrilled to bring C-3PO to life again in this fascinating dimension," Daniels said in a statement. "I love that fans will actually be able to be a part of his perilous adventures, standing beside him, on the distant planet of Batuu."

The voices of actors Bobby Moynihan, who plays cantina owner Seezelslak, and Debra Wilson, who plays pirate Tara Rashin, will also be heard as VR players attempt to complete their missions. And players will also interact with Master Yoda (no, not Baby Yoda -- that's a different hot property altogether.)

There's no exact release date yet for the VR experience, and no pricing information.