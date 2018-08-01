CNN

CNN will produce one more seven-episode season of the late Anthony Bourdain's food and travel show, Parts Unknown, this fall, the network confirmed on Wednesday.

Bourdain died June 8 at 61, and CNN Executive Vice President Amy Entelis told the Los Angeles Times his death still feels unreal.

"Sometimes a thought runs through your head thinking that maybe it's a dream," she said.

Only one unseen episode, set in Kenya with W. Kamau Bell, the host of CNN's United Shades of America, has been finished. Four others, set in New York, Texas, Spain and Indonesia, will be completed using audio of Bourdain recorded on location, with follow-up interviews added. Those episodes will lack the chef and host's signature narration.

"That layer of his narration will be missing, but it will be replaced by other voices of people who are in the episodes," Entelis told the Times.

Two more episodes will focus on the making of the show and on Bourdain's influence, drawing on outtakes and archival footage.

While the show will return in the fall, no exact premiere date has been announced, a CNN spokesperson said.