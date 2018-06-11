Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown leaving Netflix soon

Enlarge Image CNN

As the world mourns the death of chef, author, TV host and world traveler Anthony Bourdain, many people are revisiting his most famous shows.

Eight seasons of Bourdain's CNN series Parts Unknown are currently available on Netflix in the US, but it's scheduled to leave the streaming service on June 16, so watch it while you can.

Parts Unknown follows Bourdain as he travels around the world from Myanmar to New Jersey to Senegal, sampling foods, meeting local chefs and embracing diverse takes on food culture.

While the show is available to purchase through services like Amazon and Apple's iTunes, Netflix makes it easy for subscribers to travel along with Bourdain and explore the legacy he left behind. Bourdain took his own life in a hotel room in France, according to CNN, on Friday.

With so many episodes available to stream, it would take a herculean effort to watch them all before the deadline. In hopes of getting a reprieve, fan Tanner Palin launched a petition to keep Parts Unknown available on Netflix a little longer.

"Bourdain lived life like he treated so many of the dishes he consumed. By gnawing it to the bone. So many of us could learn to live just a little more like that," Palin writes. "Netflix, this show isn't just entertaining. It is heartwarming, it is honest and it benefits human kind. Please keep it on the air."

Netflix didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on whether it's exploring keeping the show for longer.