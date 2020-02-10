Anthem will get a redesigned experience, BioWare says

BioWare

Anthem was met with subpar reviews when it launched almost a year ago, a surprise given its developer, BioWare, also made the critically-acclaimed Mass Effect and Dragon Age games. The developer has acknowledged its problems and appears to be making one big push to fix everything.

BioWare General Manager Casey Hudson wrote a blog post Monday giving an update on Anthem, saying there's still more work to be done to "bring out the full potential of the experience." To do that, the development team will move from making new seasonal content and focus on improving the sci-fi open-world looter shooter.

"Over the coming months we will be focusing on a longer-term redesign of the experience, specifically working to reinvent the core gameplay loop with clear goals, motivating challenges and progression with meaningful rewards -- while preserving the fun of flying and fighting in a vast science-fantasy setting," Hudson said. "And to do that properly we'll be doing something we'd like to have done more of the first time around -- giving a focused team the time to test and iterate, focusing on gameplay first."

News of the developer's plan for the game appears to have caused some excitement as the site went down only minutes after the blog was posted.

(cue elevator music) Please hold while we get our blog site back online. — BioWare (@bioware) February 10, 2020

Hudson didn't provide a timeline on when the redesigned Anthem will be finished. He did say there will still be in-game events, store refreshes and the revisiting of past seasonal and cataclysm content, including the one-year anniversary later this month.

This is not the first time BioWare acknowledged problems with Anthem. At E3 2019, lead producer Ben Irving said the studio "learned a lot" since the game launched, but it believes it can be an amazing game.

Originally published on Feb. 10, 11:08 a.m. PT.

Update, 11:16 a.m. PT: Adds background details.