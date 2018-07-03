Ant-Man and the Wasp's Evangeline Lilly rallies up for female MCU teamup

Marvel

Now that Marvel is giving female superheroes top-billing in movies, Evangeline Lilly is making use of Ant-Man and the Wasp's press circuit to stump for an all-female superhero teamup.

"Dude, there's talk of an all-ladies MCU movie amongst the MCU ladies," Lilly told ComicBook.com in an interview published Monday. "We would love to do that, and I think we should all put as much pressure as possible on Kevin [Feige] to make that happen."

The comment is the latest in a string of rumors pointing toward an increased focus on women in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will next see Brie Larson be the sole focus of 2019's Captain Marvel. While very little is known about the next phase of Marvel films scheduled following next year's untitled Avengers film, Marvel Studios head Feige has told the BBC that there are plans to later introduce Ms. Marvel, the Muslim-American superhero that is inspired by Captain Marvel.

Lilly also said during a press conference attended by ComicBook.com last week that she would love to work with Danai Gurira, noting that she is going "to continue to keep the rumor and gossip about an all-female Avengers film going until it happens."

As for precedent in the Marvel comics, there is an all-female team called A-Force that features Captain Marvel, She-Hulk, Medusa among others in its roster, which debuted in 2015.

Ant-Man and the Wasp releases first in Australia on July 5, in the US on July 6 and in the UK on August 3.