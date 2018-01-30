'Ant-Man and the Wasp' trailer puts shrinking heroes on the run

The first trailer for Marvel's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" debuted Tuesday morning, and it looks like "Captain America: Civil War" had a big effect on Scott Lang's world.

Lang (Paul Rudd) returns home to find that his partners Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) were forced to go on the run after he was arrested for helping Captain America during "Civil War." Also note: this movie will premiere after "Avengers: Infinity War" debuts this April, so even more events may surround Lang's return then we are currently aware.

While he was gone though, Hope appears to have taken up her mother's former mantle of the Wasp, with an awesome suit that Pym outfitted with wings and other features Lang wishes his Ant-Man suit could get. And with them, she pulls off awesome aerial maneuvers like dodging this knife.

Marvel

But that doesn't mean Lang's Ant-Man suit doesn't have its own giant tricks. His ability to grow big that debuted in "Civil War" appears to be getting a whole new audience.

Marvel

"Ant-Man and the Wasp" is set to debut on July 6, 2018.