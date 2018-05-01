Ant-Man and The Wasp trailer has size-changing battles and a giant ant

Ant-Man and the Wasp are looking to lighten things up in the Marvel universe.

Marvel released the newest trailer featuring size-changing heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), featuring a noticeably more dance-friendly vibe, battles where salt shakers become humongous weapons and -- bizzarely -- a giant ant playing the drums.

Unlike the first trailer that focused on the aftermath of Scott's choice to side with Captain American in 2016's Civil War movie, this one focuses on how he teams up with Hope now that she dons the Wasp suit formally worn by her mother Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer).

While Janet isn't seen -- and is presumed from 2015's Ant-Man film to be lost somewhere in Quantum Realm -- we do see her husband Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) reunite with his work partner Dr. Bill Foster (Laurence Fishburne). Foster teases a project named Goliath that he's worked on with Pym, which might mean we'll see a superpowered Laurence Fishburne at some point.

And if you were hoping to see some kind of tie-in to the emotionally heart-wrenching Avengers: Infinity War, don't hold your breath quite yet. The upbeat tone hints that this story likely takes place well before Thanos comes to Earth.

Other highlights include Scott's reunion with his daughter Cassie (Abby Ryder Fortson) and a shocked Luis (Michael Peña) who can't believe he just shrunk size with the titular heroes.

Ant-Man and the Wasp comes to theaters on July 5 in Australia, July 6 in the US and August 3 in the UK.

First published May 1, 2018 at 7:31 a.m. PT.

Update at 8:04 a.m. PT: Adds more information from the trailer.

How to watch every MCU property in the perfect order: From Marvel films to the shows on Netflix, here's the best order to experience the MCU.

Meet the Black Panther, ruler of Wakanda: CNET Magazine interviewed Chadwick Boseman and learned just how he came up with that accent.