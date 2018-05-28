Ant-Man and the Wasp's new TV spot is all about Ghost

Ant-Man and the Wasp's latest TV spot focuses on Ghost, the potential villain of the next Marvel movie.

"We've unleashed something powerful, we have to stop her," Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) says at the start of the trailer, which shows Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) phasing through walls and fighting Scott Lang (Paul Rudd).

The previous trailer from earlier this month detailed that Ghost is from the Quantum Realm, and she's hoping to take over the world. The film takes place after the events of Captain America: Civil War, but seemingly before the events of Avengers: Infinity War (it's hard to imagine everyone being so upbeat if it took place after).

Both Lang's Ant-Man suit and Van Dyne's Wasp suit appear to be rocking size-changing technology, making both themselves and other items big or small depending on their needs.

Ant-Man and the Wasp comes to theaters on July 5 in Australia, July 6 in the US, and August 3 in the UK.