Ant-Man and the Wasp is now on Blu-ray, Digital HD: Every way to watch

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now available in both physical and digital home formats, making the Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly-starring Marvel movie watchable on nearly any screen.

The movie arrived on 4K Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, following its digital release. Ant-Man and the Wasp is also set to be the last Marvel movie to arrive at some point on Netflix, where it will remain for at least some time before Disney launches its streaming service in 2019. The situation is similar for previous Marvel movies on Netflix, which include Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 and Thor: Ragnarok.

The Marvel movie is now in all digital stores, including iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon, Fandango Now and Microsoft Movies & TV. You can also buy it through Disney's Movies Anywhere service, and link those stores to your Movies Anywhere account to view on whichever device you want. That way you can watch it from your iPhone, iPad, Android device, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV or any other device that supports at least one of those digital stores.

Extras include a commentary, deleted scenes -- including an extended moment in the Quantum Realm -- and behind-the-scenes featurettes. And, of course, you can watch that Infinity War-connected post-credits scene as much as you want.