A high-performance sous vide stick and vacuum sealer on major sale, today only

Christmas is here and so are the kitchen deals.

The Christmas shopping blitz may be winding down, but that doesn't mean the deals are done. Right now, Best Buy has slashed the price on one of our favorite sous vide sticks, the Anova precision cooker, down $90 to just $110 as part of its Deal of the Day. 

Sous vide stick cookers are all the rage both with chefs and home cooks for precision cooking everything from tender meats to fish, vegetables and more. If you were hoping for one but Santa didn't deliver, put some of those gift cards toward this highly-rated sous vide stick and get working on that perfectly-cooked Christmas pork tenderloin, ASAP.

And since we've all taken a vow to waste less in 2020, Best Buy has a money- and waste-saving Anova vacuum sealer machine on a single-day discount for just $40, down from $70, during this Christmas edition of its Deal of the Day. The Anova vacuum sealer is easy to use (especially with the above sous vide cooker), gets high marks in verified purchase reviews and works with most bag and roll sizes.

To round out today's Best Buy kitchen deals, check out this Bella pro series flip Belgian waffle maker down $20 to just $30 or a Gourmia digital air fryer and toaster oven marked down to just $70 (originally $100), also for today only.

These sale prices are fleeting but to sweeten the deal, Best Buy is offering fast and free shipping on all of these great kitchen gadgets. Or you can order online and pick up in-store at your next convenience. 

Anova sous vide cooker: $110

You save $90
Best Buy

  

$110 at Best Buy

Anova precision vacuum sealer: $40

You save $30
Best Buy

 

$40 at Best Buy
