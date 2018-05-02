Anova Culinary Anova Precision Cooker Bluetooth + Wi-Fi VS ChefSteps Joule
The Anova Precision Cooker and the Joule Sous Vide are immersion circulators you can use when you want to sous vide. But which is the best?Affiliate Disclosure: CNET may get a commission from retail offers.
The easy-to-use $199 Anova Precision Cooker Bluetooth + Wi-Fi cooks food that retains its moisture and keeps a steady water-bath temperature. The device is also poised to have expanded connectivity to Apple's HomeKit in the future, a promising prospect if you're interested in smart home technology.
Other than the Wi-Fi, the Anova's latest precision cooker isn't much different than its predecessor, the $179 Anova Precision Cooker with Bluetooth. Like other sous vide devices, you still have to properly prep food in plastic bags before you place it in your water bath and sear some items at the end of your cooking time.
The Anova Wi-Fi makes it easy to sous vide from afar, thanks to a response app that the company keeps improving. This is a good product to add to your own kitchen drawer.
Overview
The Wi-Fi-enabled $200 Joule immersion circulator has an app that will teach you a thing or two about sous vide cooking. The Joule also works with Alexa, Amazon's digital assistant, to help connect your cooking to the rest of your smart home.
The lack of controls on the body of the Joule could be irritating if you want to just glance at the immersion circulator to get an update on its status. The integration with Alexa still has some kinks to work out.
The Joule immersion circulator is the right product for the ambitious chef who's also into smart-home technology.