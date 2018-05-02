Design

The Joule is a sleek cylinder that looks right at home next to other smart home technology and its shape makes it easy to store. The Anova has more heft because of its control screen at the top and longer body.

Usability

With the exception of a power button at the top of the Joule, all the controls are located within the app that accompanies the gadget. The Anova has a click wheel on its body that you can use to set temperature, and you can also use the app to control it. Both immersion circulators are easy to use, but the Joule's app is a bit more streamlined and polished.

Performance

Both devices excel at keeping a water bath at a steady temperature. Food we prepared as part of cooking tests for each machine came out to the anticipated doneness -- and it was tasty, too.

Features

With the Anova, you can get your food ready to sous vide at a later time rather than right away thanks to an Ice Bath feature in the app. With this setting, you can put your bagged food in an ice bath to keep it at a food-safe cold temperature, and the app will send you a notification when the water has reached 40 degrees Fahrenheit and it's time to start cooking. This provides a bit more flexibility than the Joule.

Overall

It's a really close call, but Joule just barely edges out the Anova thanks mainly to its sleek, smaller design.