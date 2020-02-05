Several Windows 10 users are encountering problems with the operating system's search functionality, ZDNet and other publications reported on Wednesday. When they click the magnifying glass icon to open the Windows Search function, the window is completely blank, some users reported on Microsoft's community forum and on Twitter.
Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about the bug or when it might be fixed.
The company has several suggested fixes to Windows Search problems on its website, though ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley reported that none worked for her. Windows Central reported that decoupling Bing from the search results has solved the issue.
This isn't the first time Windows 10 update has been buggy: Users have experienced a number of issues since the OS was released in 2015. Though Microsoft has made several changes to its update approach starting with the May 2019 release, including slower rollouts with additional testing, bugs like this search issue still occur.
Despite the bugs, with Microsoft ending support for Windows 7 in January, upgrading to Windows 10 remains the best choice for keeping your computer safe from malware, analysts say. You can still upgrade your computer to Windows 10 for free with this trick we found.
Another Windows 10 bug: Now it seems the search bar doesn't work
