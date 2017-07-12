Another VC exec is out following misconduct allegations

LinkedIn

Frank Artale, a managing partner at venture capital firm Ignition Partners, resigned after a complaint of misconduct from an anonymous source earlier this month, GeekWire reported Tuesday.

Ignition didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. In its statement provided to GeekWire, the firm didn't specify what kind of misconduct had been alleged.

The situation is the latest in a string of misconduct and sexual harassment allegations that have come to light over the past month in the VC world.

Binary Capital's co-founder Justin Caldbeck left his job after a story from The Information said he'd made sexual advances at female entrepreneurs. Then, Chris Sacca of Lowercase Capital and Dave McClure of 500 Startups issued public apologies after being named in a report by The New York Times about sexual harassment in the technology startup industry.