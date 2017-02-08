​Another Samsung battery fire -- this time at its factory

CNET

Burning batteries have caused more trouble for South Korean tech giant Samsung.

For the last year, the problem has been Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 phone. But on Wednesday, its sister company Samsung SDI was hit by a minor fire involving faulty batteries. The batteries were among waste products that caught fire at a plant in Tianjin, China, according to Reuters, citing Samsung SDI and local fire authorities.

Lithium batteries caused the fire, fire authorities said. It was extinguished with no injuries or disruption to production, Samsung SDI told Reuters.

The Galaxy Note 7 used batteries from two suppliers, Samsung SDI and Amperex, and both suppliers' batteries had problems.

Samsung Electronics and Samsung SDI didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech stuff is cool.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition.