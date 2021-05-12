Mass Effect Legendary Edition Colonial Pipeline PS5 restock update Ellen DeGeneres to end show Android 12 Stimulus check updates
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Another PS5 restock line is forming at Sony Direct

See if today is your lucky day.

,
Listen
- 00:49
PS5

Good luck to everyone trying to get one today. 

 James Phelan/CNET

Update: A queue at Sony Direct just started for more PS5. Hurry over to get in line. Good luck!

Both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X are still almost impossible to find. Sony's PlayStation Direct site is one place that frequently restocks its PS5 inventory, but it's a little tricky to get one.   

For one, you need a PSN account to check out. Luckily, it's free. Second, you need to wait "in line." Once you click on the PlayStation Direct site, you'll be added to a queue, and if you're lucky, you will get to the front of the line to get a PS5. 

If you're unlucky and don't get a PS5, there's still some hope. A lucky few who have been in line before and signed up for PlayStation marketing email might receive a line pass email. This will take you right to the front of the line if you get one. 

Good luck to everyone trying to get a PS5!

See at Sony Direct (Disc PS5)
See at Sony Direct (Digital PS5)

Looking for other PS5 options? Check our PS5 restock page.

Now playing: Watch this: Essential PlayStation 5 launch accessories
9:16