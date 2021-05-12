Another PS5 restock line is forming at Sony Direct

James Phelan/CNET

Update: A queue at Sony Direct just started for more PS5. Hurry over to get in line. Good luck!

Both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X are still almost impossible to find. Sony's PlayStation Direct site is one place that frequently restocks its PS5 inventory, but it's a little tricky to get one.

For one, you need a PSN account to check out. Luckily, it's free. Second, you need to wait "in line." Once you click on the PlayStation Direct site, you'll be added to a queue, and if you're lucky, you will get to the front of the line to get a PS5.

If you're unlucky and don't get a PS5, there's still some hope. A lucky few who have been in line before and signed up for PlayStation marketing email might receive a line pass email. This will take you right to the front of the line if you get one.

Good luck to everyone trying to get a PS5!

