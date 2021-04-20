Another PS5 restock is live at Sony Direct, get in line now (Update: Sold Out)

James Phelan/CNET

Updated: As expected, the PS5 consoles went out quickly. Keep checking back for more updates.

The PlayStation 5 is like the Xbox Series X in one important way: It's all but impossible to find right now. For anyone currently trying, here's your chance: Sony Direct has a line forming to buy the system. The queue opened at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) today, Tuesday, April 20, and only for the disc version. Head over there, wait and hope for the best. Be aware, though, that even if you're lucky enough to make it to the front of the queue, you must have a PSN account to make a purchase -- so get your info ready while you wait.

Looking for other PS5 options? Check our PS5 restock page.