Another mysterious monolith has been discovered in Romania

Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau

In case you thought the story of the mysterious metallic monolith couldn't get any weirder, just remember it's 2020 and anything's possible. After the surprising discovery and subsequent disappearance of a monolith in the middle of the Utah desert earlier this month, it seems a similar object has been found in Romania.

A structure that appears to be identical to the one in the Utah desert was found on Batca Doamnei Hill in Romania on Nov. 26, according to The Mirror. As was the case with the monolith found in Utah, it's not clear where this one came from and who installed it.

There's a lot of unknown around the discoveries of these strange objects. When Utah's Department of Public Safety first found the 2001: A Space Odyssey-esque monolith, people wondered whether it had been the work of aliens, or perhaps artwork by sculptor John McCracken, who died in 2011. We still don't know all the answers, or who ultimately removed the Utah structure, but some Reddit users speculate the monolith could have been a leftover Westworld prop or a McCracken piece.

In a statement last week, officials from the Bureau of Land Management in Utah said the monolith was gone, but they don't know who took it.

"We have received credible reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the 'monolith' has been removed from Bureau of Land Management (BLM) public lands by an unknown party," the statement said. "The BLM did not remove the structure which is considered private property. We do not investigate crimes involving private property which are handled by the local sheriff's office."

The appearance of a similar structure in Europe is a strange addition to this puzzle -- one that could be solved with more internet sleuthing, if nothing else.