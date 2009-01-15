Another first: Presidential portrait shot with digicam

Pete Souza

Barack Obama's campaign proved itself quite worthy of the Digital Era, what with launching Facebook Connect integration, dominating Twitter, and buying an ad in an Xbox 360 racing game, among other tech-savvy milestones.

So it seems fitting that the president-elect should be the first U.S. commander in chief to have his official presidential portrait snapped with a digital camera, according to the transition Web site change.gov. (It seems a little hard to believe this hasn't happened sooner, but we're sure the new administration wouldn't risk credibility over camera models.) The shot was taken by Pete Souza, the newly announced official White House photographer.

Probably more importantly for all you camera buffs, however, is the fact that the 1916x2608-resolution shot was taken with a Canon EOS 5D Mark II. With that news, Canon is probably extra happy it has resolved the "black dot" problem that marred some images from the high-profile, high-end SLR.

Other details revealed about the presidential portrait in the attached Exif file data, courtesy of Cameratown:

 105mm focal length

 ISO 100

 Aperture: F/10

 Exposure: 1/125 second

 Metering mode: Pattern

 Date taken: January 13, 2009 at 5:38 p.m.

But now that Obama has helped usher in the era of digital photography for official presidential portraits, we have to wonder: will those portraits be Photoshopped?