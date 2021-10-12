Another Facebook whistleblower say she's given documents to US law enforcement

Sarah Tew/CNET

Another Facebook whistleblower says she's willing to testify to Congress. In an interview with CNN on Sunday, former Facebook data scientist Sophie Zhang again accused the social network of not doing enough to tackle hate and misinformation, including government influence campaigns in small and developing countries.

Zhang, who has previously spoken out about Facebook, also said in a tweet on Sunday that she had provided "detailed documentation regarding potential criminal violations" to a US law enforcement agency. She declined to tell CNN which agency she gave documents to. Zhang didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

Zhang's interview with CNN follows recent allegations from Facebook whistleblower Francis Haugen, who leaked a trove of documents that were used in a Wall Street Journal series in September that exposed how much the social network knows about its effects on users. In testimony to the US Senate in early October, Haugen alleged that Facebook's products "harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy." She's also expected to meet with Facebook's Oversight Board and appear before a UK Parliament committee.

Facebook last week pushed back on Haugen's testimony, saying it doesn't agree with "her characterization of the many issues she testified about." The social network also contends that the Wall Street Journal mischaracterized its internal research. However, Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president for global affairs and communications, on Sunday said the social network it taking steps to "nudge" teens away from content that "may not be conducive to their well-being." The company has also paused development of Instagram Kids.

In a lengthy memo last year seen by BuzzFeed News, Zhang accused Facebook of ignoring fake accounts being used to undermine elections and being slow to react evidence of coordinated influence campaigns. Zhang, who was fired from Facebook, reportedly posted the memo on her last day with the company. She told CNN that Facebook said she was let go because of performance issues.