Another clue points to Apple revealing iPhone 11 on Sept. 10

An apparent iOS 13 beta screenshot includes that date.

A screenshot reported by a Brazilian Apple site supports CNET's prediction of a Sept. 10 iPhone 11 reveal.

 Angela Lang/CNET

CNET predicts that Apple will announce its iPhone 11 models on Sept. 10, and code hidden with iOS 13's seventh beta seems to add fuel to that fire. A screenshot of the update, called "HoldForRelease" shows an iPhone's home screen with that date on the calendar, according to Brazilian Apple fan site iHelp BR.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

