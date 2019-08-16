Another clue points to Apple revealing iPhone 11 on Sept. 10

CNET predicts that Apple will announce its iPhone 11 models on Sept. 10, and code hidden with iOS 13's seventh beta seems to add fuel to that fire. A screenshot of the update, called "HoldForRelease" shows an iPhone's home screen with that date on the calendar, according to Brazilian Apple fan site iHelp BR.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
