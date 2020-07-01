BBC Dad, meet BBC Mom: Two more cute kids crash live on-air interviews

Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

British kids sure know how to liven up a televised parental work moment. On Wednesday, Dr. Clare Wenham, assistant professor of global health policy at the London School of Economics and Political Science, was discussing local coronavirus lockdowns in an interview on the BBC News Channel when her young daughter, Scarlett, decided to chime in.

“Mummy what's his name?”



Dr Clare Wenham, we understand your struggles of working from home and looking after children 😂https://t.co/vXb15EQatL pic.twitter.com/4f3PODtJWA — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) July 1, 2020

Scarlett had a framed unicorn picture that she was eager to place on a bookshelf, and she needed her mother's opinion on exactly where it should go, popping up in front of the camera and climbing over mom's desk. BBC journalist Christian Fraser, a dad himself, took it in stride. He asked Scarlett's name, introduced himself when she inquired and even weighed in on the all-important interior decoration question.

"Scarlett, I think it looks best on the lower shelf," Fraser said. "And it's a lovely unicorn."

Social-media seemed to enjoy the break from serious news. "Absolute scenes on the BBC News Channel," tweeted TV critic Scott Bryan.

ABSOLUTE SCENES ON THE BBC NEWS CHANNEL pic.twitter.com/hvu9iWkkIz — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 1, 2020

Broadcaster Lauren Laverne saw a career ahead for Scarlett, writing, "rewatching and wondering if unicorn placement updates could be a potential half hourly bulletin on my @bbc6music show."

Rewatching and wondering if unicorn placement updates could be a potential half hourly bulletin on my @bbc6music show — Lauren Laverne (@laurenlaverne) July 1, 2020

And Wenham replied, "Interior Design with Scarlett. I can make that happen."

Interior Design with Scarlett. I can make that happen. — Clare Wenham (@clarewenham) July 1, 2020

Scarlett wasn't even the only kid interrupter that day. A similar event happened when Sky News foreign affairs editor Deborah Haynes was trying to talk about recent changes to Hong Kong law, and her young son wandered in asking for biscuits (that's cookies, to Americans).

ABSOLUTE SCENES ON SKY NEWS pic.twitter.com/EkdJTinkTW — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 1, 2020

Haynes later tweeted, "Thank you for the lovely comments after my son's impromptu appearance mid-live-broadcast. I can confirm that his high-stakes negotiating skills netted him two chocolate digestives."

Thank you for the lovely comments after my son’s impromptu appearance mid-live-broadcast. I can confirm that his high-stakes negotiating skills netted him two chocolate digestives https://t.co/OQRGiMNih2 — Deborah Haynes (@haynesdeborah) July 1, 2020

Scarlett's not the first child of a BBC interview subject to steal the show. Professor Robert Kelly earned the nickname "BBC Dad" back in 2017 when his two kids invaded the Skype interview he was conducting with the BBC. First, 4-year-old daughter Marion strutted in, then 8-month-old James followed in his rolling walker. Last, Kelly's wife, Jung-a Kim, desperately yanked the kids back out. The family reminisced about their viral fame earlier this year.

Kelly himself even weighed in Wednesday, getting on top of the inevitable conspiracy theorists.

"I am amazed that so many people still believe we faked the 'BBC Dad' incident," Kelly tweeted. "We did not."