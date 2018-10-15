Vector, Anki's tiny robotic home robot assistant ventured out of Kickstarter on Monday and is now on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $250 (£250, AU$450).
He's not the most feature-packed -- yes, it's a "he" -- and is currently limited to telling you the weather, taking photos, setting timers and answering simple queries. But he's updatable via over-the-air updates that the company expects to issue on a regular basis, such as the forthcoming ability to deliver messages to a specific person using facial recognition.
And he's just so darn cute.
Anki Vector the mini robot rolls into homes today for $250
