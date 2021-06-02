Anker's Star Wars Edition Nebula Projector is $200 off right now

Russell Holly/CNET

If you've been eyeing a projector to turn a boring vacant wall into a home theater and also happen to dig Star Wars, the perfect toy is on sale right now. It's the and it's marked down $200 to just $500 in a flash sale. It's one of the brand's more powerful models and it's got some incredible easter egg features that really put it over the top. Things are about to get real Star Wars meta: When you boot up the Capsule II, the R2-D2 lookalike projector actually plays Princess Leia's iconic holographic message for Obi-Wan Kenobi. If that doesn't impress your rebel allies, nothing will.

OK, on to the "more important" features: The Capsule II is about the size and shape of a soda can -- but, unlike a can of Coke Zero, this thing produces a 720p image (HD, not full HD) as large as 100 inches. It supports USB-C charging and offers 1-second autofocus. Plus, you get the much-improved Android 9.0 UI (aka Android TV, now to be known as Google TV) instead of Android 7.1. Among other things, that adds support for Chromecast and voice controls. It'll play 2.5 hours of Star Wars or any other movie on a single charge.