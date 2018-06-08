Anker's official Nintendo Switch battery packs let you play and charge simultaneously

Anker

It's frustrating to run out of battery when you're about to level up with your Nintendo Switch. Though there are a lot of external battery options, many of them require you to leave the console turned off in order to charge it properly, so you can't keep playing right away.

But Anker's new battery packs are specially optimized for playing and charging a Nintendo Switch at the same time, said Anker in a release on Thursday. They're the first portable battery packs that are officially licensed for the Nintendo Switch.

There's a pack with a 13400mAh capacity that adds up to 10 hours of extra playtime, and another with a 20100mAh capacity which allows for 15 extra hours. Anker also claims they will fast-charge the device from empty to full within three hours, while you're playing. That would be impressive, considering Nintendo's official AC adapter takes just as long to charge a Switch from a wall outlet.

The PowerCore 20100mAh will cost $90 (£67 or AU$118, converted) and the 13400mAh one will run $70 (roughly £52 or AU$92). Currently, you can pre-order them on Anker's website and the company says they'll ship as soon as July 10.