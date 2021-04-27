Anker's noise-canceling Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds are $30 off

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Anker's Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro ($130), the company's first earbuds to feature active noise canceling, are a mostly excellent set of true-wireless earbuds that measure up pretty well against Apple's AirPods Pro for significantly less money. Like the AirPods Pro, they have an IPX4 (splashproof) water-resistance rating.

While I had an issue with the included ear tips and had to use some other tips (it's crucial to get a tight seal or both noise canceling and sound quality will suffer), they should fit most people comfortably. Sound quality is better than Anker's earlier Liberty Air 2 and the noise canceling is effective. These also work well as a headset for making calls and are available in multiple color options.

Read more more: Best wireless headphone deals available now: Beats, Bose, Sony, Sennheiser, Jabra and more

The Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds were on sale for $100 for a few days when they launched earlier this year. That $100 price has returned when you clip the instant $30-off coupon on their product page on Amazon. It's unclear how long the deal will last -- I suspect that we'll only see it for a short time -- but that's a good price for a really solid set of noise-canceling earbuds. Read our Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro review.

Read more: The best noise-canceling true wireless earbuds for 2021