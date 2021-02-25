Anker's MagSafe battery pack for the iPhone 12 arrives March 3

Anker

In 2020, Apple introduced us to four new iPhone models: the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the king-size iPhone 12 Pro Max. Along with improved cameras and the arrival of 5G, the newest generation of iPhones also marked the return of MagSafe, a magnetic charging feature previously used with MacBooks -- and now Anker is set to take advantage with a new magnetic battery pack.

Available for preorder now, that device is the Anker Magnetic Wireless Portable Charger, and it costs $40. Designed to attach to the back of your phone via magnets, the 5,000mAh charger promises enough juice to recharge an iPhone 12, an iPhone 12 Mini or an iPhone 12 Pro to 100% or close to it. Meanwhile iPhone 12 Pro Max users can expect to recharge a dead device to about 75% on a single charge.

The catch is that you'll be able to charge at a rate of only 5W, which is 10W slower than what MagSafe is capable of. Apple is reserving that extra-fast charging capability for Apple Certified devices, including its existing MagSafe chargers and, potentially, a MagSafe battery pack of its own that may or may not make it to market.

Anker adds that you'll be able to use the magnetic battery pack without taking off your phone's case, so long as it's a case that's certified for compatibility with MagSafe. Earlier iPhones and other devices that support wireless charging can use the charger, too -- it just won't stick in place, because those devices don't feature built-in magnets. And if you want to recharge the old-fashioned way, the battery pack includes a USB-C port and accompanying cable.

Anker initially pegged its magnetic battery pack for release on March 3, but the initial wave of preorders pushed the arrival date back a bit on Amazon, where it's currently set to return to stock on March 17.