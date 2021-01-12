Anker Liberty Air 2 Pro noise-canceling earbuds: Hands-on with the new $130 AirPods Pro alternatives

David Carnoy/CNET

CES

I was expecting Anker to release a noise-canceling version of its popular Liberty Air 2 earbuds last year, but the launch apparently got delayed a few months, thanks in part to the global pandemic. But the ($130, £130), the company's first earbuds to feature active noise-canceling, are here now, making their debut as part of CES 2021. I got my hands on an early review sample and except for one small but notable issue, they're an excellent set of true-wireless earbuds that measure up well against the Apple's AirPods Pro for significantly less money.

So let's start with the small problem I had: None of the included ear tips really fit my ears (nine sets are included). And by fit, I mean I wasn't able to get a really tight seal. And I can tell you that, with these earbuds, a tight seal is imperative because if you don't get one, you will not be impressed with the sound quality or the noise-canceling.

The problem for me wasn't the size of the ear tip, it was the design of the part of the tip that fits over the earbud's nozzle. It was inset, so the ear tip slid back onto the earbud too far and didn't go quite deep enough into my ear canal. To be clear, this is a personal problem and specific to my ears -- they should fit the majority of people just fine with the included tips -- but I was shocked at the difference it made when I found an ear tip that fit properly (I happen to have a lot around because I review a lot of earbuds).

David Carnoy/CNET

Both sound quality and noise-canceling improved dramatically and I was able to run with the earbuds without the right one becoming loose in my ear (like a lot of people, my left ear is slightly different from my right, though I'll try not to bore you with the details). Like the AirPods Pro, these are IPX4 water-resistant, which means they're splashproof but not waterproof.

The Liberty Air 2s are lightweight to the point of feeling a little cheap, although they don't look cheap (they're available in four color options -- black, blue, white and pink). That said, I found them very comfortable to wear once I got the right ear tips on them.

In my limited testing, I thought the noise canceling was on a par with that of the AirPods Pro. There are two transparency modes -- one augments ambient sound a bit while the other is supposed to be a more natural sound mode, similar to the AirPod Pro's transparency mode that lets you hear the outside world with almost no colorization. I'm not sure the Liberty Air 2 Pros' transparency mode is as good as that of the AirPods Pro. I still need to do some more testing there), but that you can choose between the modes is nice. This is done with a tap and hold on the right earbud (the buds have touch controls that are customizable in the companion app.

David Carnoy/CNET

These sound better than the Liberty Air 2, which are now selling for , down from their list price of $100. The Liberty Air 2 had a touch of treble push that could make them sound slightly harsh with certain tracks. This is a warmer headphone, with plump, punchy bass and good detail without overemphasizing the treble. They're just richer sounding and overall more pleasant to listen to (they should work well with a variety of music types). They measure up well to the AirPods Pro in the sound department and maybe even sound slightly better.

They also work well for voice calls. Their noise reduction did a decent job reducing background noise in the streets of New York, although it didn't completely eliminate it. Callers said they thought my voice was slightly clearer with the Airpods Pro, but it was a relatively minor difference and the Liberty Air 2 Pro seems fairly close in terms of overall call quality (the Airpods Pro may have a slight advantage but it's a relatively small difference).

Anker

It's also worth noting that the Liberty Air 2 Pro has a feature that's missing from the Liberty Air 2: Sidetone, or the ability to hear your own voice in the earbuds when you're calling. That's an important feature for people working from home.

As for battery life, it seems pretty decent. They're rated for 6 hours of playback at moderate volume levels with noise canceling on (7 hours with it off) and an extra 15 hours (or almost three charges with ANC on) in the charging case, which charges via USB-C and wirelessly.

While I still have to do some more comparisons and testing, except for my personal issue with the ear tips, I'm generally impressed with the Liberty Air 2 Pro after using them for a couple of days. I'll post my full review soon, with a more fleshed-out discussion of features, sound quality and noise canceling. But they do seem like a good value, and it wouldn't surprise me to see them on sale for closer to $100 later in the year.

Here's a look at the key features, according to Anker:

11mm Purenote drivers

Targeted Active Noise Cancellation

Six-mic uplink noise reduction helps optimize voices and minimize background noise.

Two transparency modes

HearID Personalized Sound (via app)

Up to 6 hours of battery life with ANC on (7 hours with it off) and charging case provides 15 hours of extra juice.

Wearing detection for autoplay/pause

Earbuds fast charge: 10 minutes gets you 2 hours of playback.

Buds can be worn independently.

Customizable user touch controls to set preferences for play/pause, track advance, volume, etc.

IPX4 waterproof

Nine sets of silicone ear tips, ranging from XXXS to XL and L Plus

Bluetooth 5.0

USB-C fast charge and wireless charging

Price: $130

Available now in four colors (black, white, blue and pink)