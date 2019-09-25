Anker introduces 5 new Apple AirPods competitors

Sarah Tew/CNET

Anker is all-in on true-wireless earbuds. The company showed of five new models at an event in New York City, with prices ranging from $50 to $150 for a more premium model, the Liberty 2 Pro, which is being billed as offering audiophile-grade sound and looks a little like the Sony WF-1000XM3. Most of the new earphones will hit stores in October.

Anker's most popular true-wireless headphone to date has been its Liberty Air, which features a similar design to the AirPods but has a noise-isolating fit (its ear tips seal off your ear canal) and costs half the price. The new Liberty Air 2 ($100) has been upgraded with USB-C charging and wireless charging, better battery life and improved call quality, as well as a classier looking matte finish.

I got a chance to try early non-shipping units of both the Liberty 2 Pro and the Liberty Air 2 and liked their fit (I was able to get a secure fit with a tight seal) and was generally impressed with what I heard. The Liberty 2 Pro is supposed to compete with higher end models that cost over $200, and it definitely sounded better than the Liberty Air 2, which doesn't seem to sound noticeably better than the original Liberty Air.

Anker is touting the Liberty 2 Pro's new Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture driver technology that helps create more refined and open sound. At first listen, I didn't think the headphone sounded quite as good as the Sony WF-1000XM3, but the unit I was listening to wasn't final and will get some further sound tweaks before shipping.

I'll take a deeper dive into all the new Anker Soundcore true wireless once I get my hands on final review samples but for now here are their key specs, according to Anker.

Liberty Air 2

Diamond Coated Drivers for accurate audio reproduction

HearID personalized sound profile

cVc 8.0 and four noise-canceling microphones for crystal-clear phone calls

Qi Wireless charging and USB-C charging



Support for aptX

Bluetooth 5.0 with Push and Go pairing technology

Up to 7 hours of playtime (45% increase from 2018 model)

28 total hours of playtime with the case (40% increase from 2018 model)

IPX5 Waterproof rating

Price: $100

Availability: Early October at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon.com and Soundcore.com

Liberty 2

10mm Diamond Coated Drivers for accurate audio reproduction

HearID personalized sound profile

cVc 8.0 and four noise-canceling microphones for crystal-clear phone calls

Support for aptX

Bluetooth 5.0 with Push and Go pairing technology

Up to 8 hours of playtime (32 total hours of playtime with the case)

GripFit Ear wing technology for secure fit

IPX5 Waterproof rating

Price: $100

Availability: Early October in Walmart, Amazon.com and Soundcore.com; early November at Best Buy

Liberty 2 Pro

Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture (ACAA)

Large 11mm dynamic driver combined with Knowles Balanced Armature

HearID personalized sound profile

cVc 8.0 and four noise-canceling microphones for crystal-clear phone calls

Support for aptX

Bluetooth 5.0 with Push and Go pairing technology

GripFit Ear wing technology for secure fit

Up to 8 hours of playtime (32 total hours of playtime with the case)

Qi wireless charging

IPX4 Waterproof rating

Price: $149.99

Availability: Preorder on Soundcore.com on Sept 26; available on October 8 on Amazon.com and Bestbuy.com



Spirit X2

Earhook form-factor

12mm composite drivers



Soundcore BassTurbo



Soundcore BassUp -- bass-boosting technology

Up to 9 hours of playtime (36 total hours of playtime with case)

USB-C charging

IP68 Waterproof rating with SweatGuard

Price: $100

Availability: Early October on Target.com; October 20 on Amazon.com and Soundcore.com

Spirit Dot 2