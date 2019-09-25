Anker introduces 5 new Apple AirPods competitors

Anker is all-in on true-wireless earbuds. The company showed of five new models at an event in New York City, with prices ranging from $50 to $150 for a more premium model, the Liberty 2 Pro, which is being billed as offering audiophile-grade sound and looks a little like the Sony WF-1000XM3. Most of the new earphones will hit stores in October.
Anker's most popular true-wireless headphone to date has been its Liberty Air, which features a similar design to the AirPods but has a noise-isolating fit (its ear tips seal off your ear canal) and costs half the price. The new Liberty Air 2 ($100) has been upgraded with USB-C charging and wireless charging, better battery life and improved call quality, as well as a classier looking matte finish.
I got a chance to try early non-shipping units of both the Liberty 2 Pro and the Liberty Air 2 and liked their fit (I was able to get a secure fit with a tight seal) and was generally impressed with what I heard. The Liberty 2 Pro is supposed to compete with higher end models that cost over $200, and it definitely sounded better than the Liberty Air 2, which doesn't seem to sound noticeably better than the original Liberty Air.
Anker is touting the Liberty 2 Pro's new Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture driver technology that helps create more refined and open sound. At first listen, I didn't think the headphone sounded quite as good as the Sony WF-1000XM3, but the unit I was listening to wasn't final and will get some further sound tweaks before shipping.
I'll take a deeper dive into all the new Anker Soundcore true wireless once I get my hands on final review samples but for now here are their key specs, according to Anker.
Liberty Air 2
- Diamond Coated Drivers for accurate audio reproduction
- HearID personalized sound profile
- cVc 8.0 and four noise-canceling microphones for crystal-clear phone calls
- Qi Wireless charging and USB-C charging
- Support for aptX
- Bluetooth 5.0 with Push and Go pairing technology
- Up to 7 hours of playtime (45% increase from 2018 model)
- 28 total hours of playtime with the case (40% increase from 2018 model)
- IPX5 Waterproof rating
- Price: $100
- Availability: Early October at Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon.com and Soundcore.com
Liberty 2
- 10mm Diamond Coated Drivers for accurate audio reproduction
- HearID personalized sound profile
- cVc 8.0 and four noise-canceling microphones for crystal-clear phone calls
- Support for aptX
- Bluetooth 5.0 with Push and Go pairing technology
- Up to 8 hours of playtime (32 total hours of playtime with the case)
- GripFit Ear wing technology for secure fit
- IPX5 Waterproof rating
- Price: $100
- Availability: Early October in Walmart, Amazon.com and Soundcore.com; early November at Best Buy
Liberty 2 Pro
- Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture (ACAA)
- Large 11mm dynamic driver combined with Knowles Balanced Armature
- HearID personalized sound profile
- cVc 8.0 and four noise-canceling microphones for crystal-clear phone calls
- Support for aptX
- Bluetooth 5.0 with Push and Go pairing technology
- GripFit Ear wing technology for secure fit
- Up to 8 hours of playtime (32 total hours of playtime with the case)
- Qi wireless charging
- IPX4 Waterproof rating
- Price: $149.99
- Availability: Preorder on Soundcore.com on Sept 26; available on October 8 on Amazon.com and Bestbuy.com
Spirit X2
- Earhook form-factor
- 12mm composite drivers
- Soundcore BassTurbo
- Soundcore BassUp -- bass-boosting technology
- Up to 9 hours of playtime (36 total hours of playtime with case)
- USB-C charging
- IP68 Waterproof rating with SweatGuard
- Price: $100
- Availability: Early October on Target.com; October 20 on Amazon.com and Soundcore.com
Spirit Dot 2
- 8mm Diamond Coated Composite Driver surrounded by elastic material for full and rich bass
- Soundcore BassUp bass-boosting technology
- AirWing cushion for secure fit
- Up to 5.5 hours of play time (16 total hours of playtime from the case)
- Fast charging while docked (USB-C charging)
- IPX7 Waterproof rating with SweatGuard
- One-step pairing with Push and Go
- Price: $80
- Availability: Mid-October on Amazon.com and Soundcore.com
