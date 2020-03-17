Scholastic

If you've ever fantasized about trading places with your pet cat or swimming like a squid, all while communicating telepathically, then the '90s sci-fi young adult book series Animorphs is for you.

The popular book series by Katherine Applegate and her husband Michael Grant, writing together under the name K.A. Applegate, was first published in 1995. The series follows the lives of kids who had the power to transform themselves into any animal they touch.

All 54 books in the Animorphs series are now available to download for free, in both ePub and PDF format, for those in need of entertaining books to read while in quarantine, thanks to the Animorphs forum.

Kids Rachel, Cassie, Marco Jake, and Tobias, along with their alien friend Aximili-Esgarrouth-Isthil (nicknamed Ax), called themselves Animorphs. They used their animal shapeshifting powers to help save humankind against a secret alien invasion of Earth by a parasitic race of aliens that look a lot like large slugs called Yeerks.

Of course, their cool animal morphing powers don't come without a few strings attached. The kids can't stay in animal form for more than two hours. If they stay do, it becomes permanent and they won't be able to morph back into their human forms.

The book covers some some pretty heavy topics, including war, morality, sanity, murder, freedom and family. The Animorphs book series was later adapted as a TV series of the same name, as well as three different video games.