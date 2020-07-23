CBS

These are the voyages ... of a stolen starship. A new Star Trek cartoon series is coming to Nickelodeon in 2021, and it's called Star Trek: Prodigy.

The title, logo and plot were revealed during an online Star Trek Universe panel during Comic-Con 2020, where we learned the Star Trek animated series follows a bunch of "lawless teens" taking a derelict Starfleet ship for a ride. Along the way they beam up adventure, meaning, and, hey, maybe even salvation.

Over 350 panels are taking place for 2020's virtual Comic-Con@Home, also including Marvel, The Walking Dead, Bill and Ted and more. Here's how to watch Comic-Con@Home, and here's some of the best Comic-Con moments from years past.

Star Trek: Prodigy is developed by Kevin and Dan Hageman, two of the Emmy Award winners behind Trollhunters and Ninjago. It's aimed at a younger audience, unlike the other animated Trek series Lower Decks, which premieres on streaming service CBS All Access Aug. 6. Star Trek: Lower Decks has a more anarchic sensibility thanks to creator Mike McMahan, a former writer and producer on Rick and Morty (Disclosure: CNET is part of ViacomCBS).

Captain Kirk and crew went into animated action in the fondly remembered Animated Series in the early 1970s. More recently, Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard joined the Trek universe. They'll be joined soon by a show following Mr Spock's early days aboard the Enterprise in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and a series spotlighting Starfleet's black ops team Section 31.

Discovery and Picard are available to stream now on CBS All Access or Netflix and Amazon outside the US.