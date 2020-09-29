Animated Google Doodle gives a nod to the beloved dachshund bobblehead

Google

The dachshund, also known as the wiener dog, is a short-legged, scent hound developed in Germany more than 300 years ago. Its size makes it the perfect size to hunt badgers and other tunneling animals.

It's also a good size for a driving companion. But if you don't have the privilege of owning one of these cute canines, you can always get a dachshund bobblehead for your car. To honor our love for the bobblehead, Google created an interactive Doodle on Wednesday that shows the iconic nodder enjoying a car ride through what appears to be the German countryside.

The first dachshund bobbleheads were manufactured in Germany in the 1970s as a car accessory. The oversize, spring-mounted head of the popularity of the "Wackeldackel" (wobbling dachshund) nods with every bump in the road.

Its global popularity rebounded in the late 1990s when a German gas station chain used the bobble in an advertising campaign. Within eight months of the ad's launch, more than 500,000 of the bobbles were sold.

You can get the bobblehead to stick out its tongue by hovering your cursor over the dog's head. A click on its head will get you a happier smile and a little love from the little friend. Keep an eye on the Doodle's background for other things might typically see from a car window in Germany, such as a castle or hot air balloon.