'Animaniacs' might get a Steven Spielberg-led reboot



How did the "Animaniacs" theme song go again? "Sit back and relax, you'll laugh 'til you collapse." Well, prep for some collapsing, because the 1990s animated favorite might be making a comeback.

A IndieWire story on Tuesday claims Warner siblings Yakko, Wakko and Dot -- and their many friends -- may be returning.

"Animaniacs" is still fondly remembered by kids of the 1990s. Goofy Yakko, Wakko and Dot interacted with a large cast of cartoon friends and foes, the most famous of whom might be "Pinky and the Brain."

Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg developed, produced and served as head writer for the original show. IndieWire is vague about the show's timeline, saying only that "Amblin Television and Warner Bros. Animation are kicking around a brand new version of the hit 1990s cartoon," but the report also says Spielberg "is expected to be on board." (Someone might want to update the catchy opening credits, which feature the oh-so-'90s Bill Clinton playing his sax.)

Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But if it's true, 1990s kids, strap on your slap bracelets and pop in a Ring Pop, because it'll be as nostalgia-inducing as a big swig of Crystal Pepsi. Hey, if Zima can come back ...