Animal Crossing: New Horizons will add Mario content in March

The next free seasonal update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is coming Thursday, Nintendo revealed Tuesday. The trailer highlighted the colorful Festivale event, but also teased fans by hinting that March's update will add Mario content to the Switch megahit.

The January update will kick off the Festivale season, which builds to dancer Pavé's arrival in your island's plaza on Feb. 15. That day, you can capture feathers around the island and trade them with Pavé the peacock. You'll also get access to seasonal items, reactions and costumes.

All that sounds cool, but the idea of Mario content -- which will arrive during the month of the game's first anniversary -- is much more exciting. In the meantime, the Nintendo mascot's next game, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, hits Switch on Feb. 12.