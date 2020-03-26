Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a Bunny Day egg hunt in April

Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch has been a savior for my family, and a lot of others amid the coronavirus pandemic. Nintendo had hinted that future updates to the game were on the horizon, and the company announced the first one coming April 1 to 12: A Bunny Day egg festival.

On those days, according to a Nintendo Direct Mini video posted today, you'll be able to dig and fish for eggs around the island, meet Zipper the bunny and craft a bunch of egg-themed things.

Previous Animal Crossings have seasonal updates too, but they take on a different meaning now that many people around the world are spending holidays at home.

