Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a Bunny Day egg hunt in April

Animal Crossing: New Horizons on Switch has been a savior for my family, and a lot of others amid the coronavirus pandemic. Nintendo had hinted that future updates to the game were on the horizon, and the company announced the first one coming April 1 to 12: A Bunny Day egg festival.
On those days, according to a Nintendo Direct Mini video posted today, you'll be able to dig and fish for eggs around the island, meet Zipper the bunny and craft a bunch of egg-themed things.
Previous Animal Crossings have seasonal updates too, but they take on a different meaning now that many people around the world are spending holidays at home.
Read CNET's Animal Crossing tips, and suggestions on setting up a fun play environment.
