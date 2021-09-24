Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally adding Brewster in a November update

Nintendo

A new update is on the way for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As revealed during Thursday's Nintendo Direct presentation, the update will arrive in November, and it will be introducing fan-favorite barista Brewster to the game.

Nintendo didn't share many details about the upcoming update during the Direct, but it did show off a brief clip of the entrance to Brewster's cafe, The Roost, confirming it will finally be added to New Horizons. It appears the cafe will be located on the second floor of the museum.

Nintendo will reveal more information about New Horizons' next update in a dedicated Animal Crossing Direct presentation, which is slated to air in October. The company says additional details about the stream will be announced "in the near future."

Tune in for a livestreamed #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Direct in October to learn more about the new content coming to your island in November. Look out for more details to come in the near future. pic.twitter.com/IXuZtR1fkh — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) September 23, 2021

In a separate tweet, Nintendo confirmed that a fifth series of Animal Crossing Amiibo cards is also on the way. More information about the new cards will be announced at a later date.

The last update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons arrived back in July, although it was fairly minor. That patch brought back August's weekly fireworks show and introduced a handful of new seasonal items to the game, including moon cakes to coincide with the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of Nintendo's biggest Switch titles. The game has sold more than 33 million copies since it launched in March 2020, and it's spawned various merchandise collaborations, including a line of Animal Crossing sneakers and clothing from Puma.